PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital on the occasion of 154th Gandhi Jayanti.

The PM also led the tributes for Mahatma Gandhi on social media saying that Gandhi’s impact is “global” and “motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion”.

“I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi’s impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster to be the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Gandhi Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and is celebrated every year on October 2. The day is also celebrated as the International Day of non-violence to honour Mahatma Gandhi’s values of non-violence and tolerance that he preached.

