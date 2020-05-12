New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package in a bid to make India self-reliant amid Coronavirus crisis, while addressing the nation on Tuesday evening.

The package of Rs 20 lakh crore, which is around the10% of GDP, will play an important role in the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’, the Prime Minister said.

From tomorrow, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inform in detail about the package for farmers, workers, MSMEs and Indian industry, he added.

India’s self-reliance will be based on five pillars – economy, infrastructure, technology driven system, vibrant demography and demand, he added.

The Prime Minister appealed the countrymen to be ‘vocal about local’ – buy local products and advertise them too.

PM Modi also said that the ongoing lockdown will be extended and the details will be informed by May 18 after suggestions from States.

“Scientists say that Corona will be a part of our lives for a very long time. But we can’t let our lives remain confined around Corona. We will wear masks and maintain social distancing but we will not let it affect us. So lockdown 4 will be in a new form with new rules,” PM Modi said.

The country has been under a lockdown since March 25 to tackle the spread of the deadly coronavirus.