Parties to rise above partisan politics in national interest: Ram Nath Kovind on farewell speech

New Delhi: In his farewell speech to parliamentarians at Parliament’s Central Hall this evening, President Ram Nath Kovind asked political parties to rise above partisan politics in the national interest and decide what is necessary for the welfare of the people.

While speaking about the value of peace and harmony, the outgoing President said that the citizens of the country have the right to oppose and create pressure to pursue their goals. However, this must be done with the Gandhian methods.

Kovind said he always considered himself as a part of the larger family, which included the members of parliament. They may have differences at times like any family has, but they should work together for the larger interests of the country, he said.

He also conveyed his gratefulness to the citizens of country for giving him the opportunity to serve as President.

It is to be noted here that Kovind’s term is ending on Sunday while President-Elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India on July 25 (Monday). While congratulating Murmu, Kovind said her guidance would benefit the country.

Among others, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took part in the event.