Chennai: The Indian Oil Corporation has sourced 140 tonnes of oxygen from Singapore which will reach the state on Tuesday. The containers carrying oxygen are being moved from Vishakapattanam port and are likely to reach Chennai and Salem by Tuesday, according to a statement from the Indian Oil Corporation.

The oxygen was brought from Singapore via sea.

The oxygen will be kept at Chennai and Salem and the state government would move it to other locations where it is required.

The Union government has increased the per day allocation of oxygen to Tamil Nadu to 650 MT from 519 MT. The first bench of the Madras High Court comprising Chief justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthil Ramamoorthy had earlier called upon the Union government to increase oxygen allocation to Tamil Nadu as the Covid-19 cases in the state were on the surge.