Onset Of Monsoon Likely In Kerala By June 1

By WCE 7
Bhubaneswar: The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala at its normal date of June 1, informed Extended Range Forecast on Thursday.

The Secretary of Ministry of Earth Sciences Madhavan Rajeevan said that an official monsoon forecast will be issued on May 15 and a detailed rainfall forecast update will be issued around May 31 by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Earlier the IMD had said that the southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall is most likely to be normal (96 to 104%) of Long Period Average (LPA) over the country this year.

India has recorded above average monsoon rains for two consecutive years and a normal rainfall this year will eventually help the agricultural sector in particular and the economy in general.

