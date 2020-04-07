Tablighi Jamaat atendees
Odisha government identifies 42 more Tablighi Jamaat attendees

By IANS
Bhubaneswar:The Odisha government has identified 42 more persons who had returned to the state after taking part in the religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi, said an official on Tuesday.

As many as 42 more attendees of Tablighi Jamaat have identified themselves following Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s appeal, said Subroto Bagchi, Odisha government’s chief spokesperson.

He said 28 persons had come forward earlier.

“Necessary followup action is being taken in all these cases,” he added.

Bagchi said if any Tablighi Jamaat attendee is still in the closet because of fear, apprehension or stigma, he/she needs to come forward and register with 104 helpline.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to launch a dedicated COVID-19 telemedicine helpline 14410 to provide medical assistance to potential COVID-19 cases across the state.

This is a completely free service and anyone who is suffering from COVID-19 symptoms can call the helpline, said Bagchi.

The Chief Minister has made an appeal to all doctors from Odisha, and India to support the government in this initiative.

