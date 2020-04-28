Official of Niti Aayog test corona positive
Photo: IANS

Niti Aayog official tests positive for Coronavirus, building sealed

By IANS

New Delhi: A senior official of the Niti Aayog on Tuesday tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after which the entire building was sealed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the pandemic.

According to senior officials of the Niti Aayog, an official working in the fourth floor office of the building was tested positive.

The Niti Aayog from its official twitter account said: “An employee working at NITI Bhavan has been detected positive with COVID-19. It was informed to the authorities at 9 a.m. this morning. NITI Aayog is following all the due protocols necessary as per the Ministry of Health guidelines. The building has been sealed.”

Related News

Pandemic, blessing in disguise for India: Health Minister

UP cop shoots wife, absconds with 3 minor daughters

Bring out truth in sadhus murder in Bulandshahr: Priyanka

Covid-19 tally mounts to 29,435 in India, 934 deaths

It further said that disinfection and sanitisation of the building are underway.

“Contacts of the single COVID-positive person have been asked to go on self-quarantine,” it added.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India on Tuesday rose to 29,435 with 934 people.losing their lives to the pandemic.

In Delhi, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,108 with 54 deaths.

You might also like
Nation

Pandemic, blessing in disguise for India: Health Minister

Nation

UP cop shoots wife, absconds with 3 minor daughters

Nation

Bring out truth in sadhus murder in Bulandshahr: Priyanka

Nation

Covid-19 tally mounts to 29,435 in India, 934 deaths

Comments
Loading...