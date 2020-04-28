Niti Aayog official tests positive for Coronavirus, building sealed

New Delhi: A senior official of the Niti Aayog on Tuesday tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after which the entire building was sealed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the pandemic.

According to senior officials of the Niti Aayog, an official working in the fourth floor office of the building was tested positive.

The Niti Aayog from its official twitter account said: “An employee working at NITI Bhavan has been detected positive with COVID-19. It was informed to the authorities at 9 a.m. this morning. NITI Aayog is following all the due protocols necessary as per the Ministry of Health guidelines. The building has been sealed.”

It further said that disinfection and sanitisation of the building are underway.

“Contacts of the single COVID-positive person have been asked to go on self-quarantine,” it added.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India on Tuesday rose to 29,435 with 934 people.losing their lives to the pandemic.

In Delhi, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,108 with 54 deaths.