Bhubaneswar: Social media platform Twitter has suspended the account of news agency Asian News International (ANI) today. The reason for this suspension has been cited as a violation of the minimum age requirement. It is to be noted that the minimum age requirement for creating a Twitter account is 13 years.

The news agency’s Twitter handle shows the message, “Your account @ANI has been locked”.

The Twitter notice read, “In order to create a Twitter account, you must be at least 13 years old. Twitter has determined that you don’t meet these age requirements, so your account has been locked and will be removed from Twitter.”

Following the suspension ANI editor Smita Prakash from her handle tweeted, “So those who follow ANI, some bad news, Twitter has locked out India’s largest news agency which has 7.6 million followers and sent this mail – under 13 years of age! Our gold tick was taken away, substituted with a blue tick and now locked out.”

“Attention Twitter, can you restore the ANI handle please. We are not under 13 years of age!” Prakash said in another tweet.

Till the time @Twitter restores the @ANI handle we will be tweeting all news from @ani_digital and @AHindinews handles, Prakash said in another tweet.