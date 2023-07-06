NCP Working Committee supports Sharad Pawar’s decision to expel Praful Patel and others

New Delhi: In a latest development to the political maha drama in Maharashtra, the Working Committee of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) approved the decision of Sharad Pawar of expelling Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare and 9 MLAs who have joined hands with NDA, informed party’s PC Chacko.

While speaking to the media persons after NCP’s National Executive meeting held in Delhi, Chacko said that the Working Committee of the Nationalist Congress Party passed 8 resolutions today. The Committee expressed its full faith in the president of the party, Sharad Pawar.

“Not a single of the 27 state committees of the party has said that they are not with Sharad Pawar. The organisation is intact,” Chacko added.

Notably, Sharad Pawar on July 3 removed Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare for anti-party activities after the Ajit Pawar faction appointed Tatkare as the Maharashtra party president.