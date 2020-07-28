Ayodhya: Lord Ram, his brothers Laxman, Bharat, Shatrughan and Lord Hanuman, will wear new clothes, made of velvet with exquisite embroidery and embellished with gem stones on the day of the ‘Bhumi Pujan’ on August 5.

President of Ramdal Seva Trust, Pandit Kalki Ram, will present the special costumes to the idol.

These costumes will be fitted with gems and jewels of nine varieties making it a ‘Navratna’ attire.

Bhagwat Prasad, who is stitching the clothes for the idols, said, “Lord Ram will wear a green attire since the ‘bhumi pujan’ is being done on Wednesday and the colour for this day is green. The attire will have a red and yellow border. The clothes for the other idols will be equally well embellished and rich.”

Bhagwat Prasad and his family have been stitching clothes for Lord Ram for almost four generations now.

“Even before I was born, my family was stitching clothes for Lord Ram. We follow colour therapy for the deity and the Lord wears white clothes on Monday, red on Tuesday, green on Wednesday, yellow on Thursday, cream colour on Friday, blue on Saturday and pink on Sunday,” he said.

(with inputs from IANS)