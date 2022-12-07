Mumbai porn racket: Model’s ‘web series’ lands on adult sites

Mumbai: Charkop police has booked four people for forcing a young model into shooting pornographic videos and misleading her that she was shooting for a web series meant for international clients. The police have arrested a person named Anirudh Jangad. A female model called Yasmin has also been accused in the case. She was previously arrested over a year back for her involvement in high-profile porn racket.

The accused had been screening bio-datas of young aspiring female models. They had selected a 29-year old woman who had previously worked in clothes commercials and such. When the woman was informed about the requirement to shoot bold scenes, she had initially refused. However, she agreed after the accused convinced her that the web series would only be released internationally.

The woman was called to an apartment in Charkop in October where she was asked to take off all her clothes and face the camera. When she refused, she was threatened with a case as well as monetary compensation for damaging the shoot. Scared, the model continued shooting.

The video was later uploaded online. She was later informed about it by an acquaintance, following which she lodged a complaint in the police station.

The 29-year old lodged a complaint against four individuals, including producer and director Yasmin Khan, Anirudh Prasad Jangde, Amit Paswan, and Aditya. Out of them, only Anirudh has been arrested. The other people are absconding.