More than hundred gas cylinders washed away in Gujarat flood, watch

New Delhi: Gujarat is reportedly dealing with a flood-like situation while it has been said that the state likely to receive rain for another 24 hours. At this juncture a video has surfaced that shows that more than hundred gas cylinders are getting washed away into the flood water.

A twitter user named Shantanu shared the video on his account and humorously mentioned in the caption, “Latest developed technology for home delivery of LPG cylinders unveiled by Modi govt in Gujarat.”

We can see in the video that a number of gas cylinders has been kept in a premises which has by now already got waterlogged. Within a few seconds in the video it was seen that the cylinders washed away and fallen into the water stream that has been created on the road due to heavy rainfall.

It is to be noted that relentless heavy rain in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region for six days led to five more deaths, making the total death toll 98 this monsoon season.

Watch the video here: