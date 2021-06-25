Militant killed in Kashmir encounter between terroists and security forces

Army personnel during an encounter with militants at Pampore in Pulwama district of south Kashmir (PTI) (FILE PHOTO)

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, officials said.

“One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation in progress,” police said about the gunfight taking place in Hanjipora area.

The gunbattle between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of militants.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire triggering the encounter.

