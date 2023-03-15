Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Men throws currency notes on road from car’s trunk in Gurugram

In a bizarre incident from Gurugram, a man can be seen throwing currency notes out of a moving car to recreate a movie scene.

By Jyotishree Kisan
Men throw notes
Image credit: ANI

Gurugram: In a bizarre incident, a man was seen throwing currency notes from the trunk of a moving car on the Golf Course Road in Haryana.

A video of the incident shows men travelling in a white car, with their faces covered, who can be seen throwing currency notes in the air. However, it could be ascertained whether the notes were real or not.

Police took note of the incident and filed a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the main culprit has been identified.

Take a look

Land-for-job scam: Lalu Prasad, family to be produced before Delhi…

Man harasses woman bikers on road in Bengaluru: Watch

The two accused posted the video on Instagram as a reel, and it instantly went viral, further allowing the police to file a case against the two men. The main accused has been taken into custody.

Vikas Kaushik, ACP (DLF Gurugram), told ANI, “Police came to know about an incident through a video on social media where two men tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a car on Golf course road. Police filed a case under various sections of IPC. Main accused identified.”

