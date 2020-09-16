covid cases Bhubaneswar
Medical Negligence: Woman’s COVID Positive Test Result Comes A Day After She Dies

By KalingaTV Bureau

Pune: In a case of severe medical negligence, a 59-year-old woman’s RT-PCR test reports came after one day her death and 11 days after the sample was taken for swab test. The incident happened in Rupeenagar of Pimpri Chinchwad of Pune.

The deceased identified as Kamal Dhukate died at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) due to acute respiratory failure on September 11.

According to reports, the deceased and her husband had undergone a rapid antigen and RT-PCR testing on September 1 after both of them showed symptoms of coronavirus infection and the report result for both of them was declared negative.

On September 9 Kamal started to have breathing problem and was admitted to the YCMH, she died after two days of being admitted to the hospital on September 11 because of acute respiratory failure, said her family members.

The family members of Kamal got a call from the health department of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) after a day of her death that the COVID-19 test results of Kamal was positive and a vehicle will be sent to pick her up for treatment in the hospital.

The hospital authorities have admitted to the delay in covid test result and clarified that there was a shortage of staff in testing laboratory as many of them infected with COVID-19 in the past few days due to which the test reports results were delayed.

Kamal’s husbands test results are yet to come and her son, daughter-in-law and two grand children’s had taken the COVID-19 test however the hospital has told them their test results will be coming late and now they are living in anxiety.

