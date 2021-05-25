Vishakhapatnam: A major fire broke out at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) plant in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh around 3 pm on Tuesday.

According to reports, a blast has been reported at Unit-3 plant in HPCL, informed DCP Aishwarya Rastogi.

On getting the information, as many as five fire tenders have arrived at the spot and more fire tenders are being rushed to the plant.

“The fire incident occurred in one of the crude processing units of HPCL’s Visakh Refinery. Safety measures & firefighting was activated immediately. The fire has been extinguished. There is no casualty & no risk to the public. Other Refinery operations are normal,” informed HPCL.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The police has initiated a probe into the matter.

This is not the first time that a fire accident took place in HPCL plant. Some of the major industrial mishaps that occurred in Visakhapatnam includes the HPCL Visakh Refinery fire breakdown which claimed 27 lives on August 23, 2013. In 1997, another fire mishap took place in HPCL Refinery in which which atleast 22 people lost their lives.