Man slits wife’s throat in front of children after fight over meat

Uttar Pradesh: In a horrifying incident, a man allegedly killed his wife in front of his three children in Aligarh after an argument over meat. The incident occurred in the Mabudnagar area.

The man, identified as Sagir, used to live with his wife, Guddo (30), and three children.

Sagir and his wife got into a fight on Monday over whether or not to bring meat. Sagir cut his wife’s throat with a knife in front of his children as the argument got worse. Locals gathered at the location and informed the police after hearing the children’s screams.

The entire incident was witnessed by the deceased’s daughter, who said there was a fight between her parents regarding meat, after which her father slit her mother’s neck.

Following this, locals caught Sagir and handed him over to the police.

The woman’s body was sent for post-mortem.

Kuldeep Gunawat, the SP city, said the accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the crime has also been recovered. And a case has been registered, and further investigations are on.