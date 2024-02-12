Man finds hotel he booked under renovation in Bengaluru, shares frustration on social media

Bengaluru: A man recently took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared a frustrating situation that he faced when he reached the hotel he earlier booked in Bengaluru. In his tweet, one Amit Chansikar, revealed that he booked an OYO hotel room via MakeMyTrip. However, when he reached the location, he found out that the hotel was under renovation and nobody was present there.

Meanwhile, an amount was also deducted from his refund. He shared the images of the site and all his booking details. The post was accompanied with a caption that read, “@makemytrip & @oyorooms scam alert in Bengaluru. Just came here to find that the hotel I had booked is under renovation. There was not a living soul here. This is tantamount to cheating! After wasting 2 hours here they cut money from my refund. Shame on you!”

After the tweet went viral, MakeMyTrip apologized Amit by saying, “Hi Amit, We are truly apologetic for the experience you had with us. Our endeavor has always been to provide the best experience to our customers. As per our telephone conversation, the refund is processed in the same mode of payment. Kindly check refund details.”

Meanwhile, OYO also took to their official X handle and tweeted, “Hi, we apologize for the inconvenience caused. We believe our team has already connected with you with a resolution and has done the needful. Also, have requested you to get in touch with MMT for further assistance.”

Following this, Amit said in another tweet that, “Both Oyo and MMT reps have reached out to me multiple times on calls and via email. The refund has been processed but yet to hit my account. Will update here once it does.”

Reacting to the tweet, one person wrote, “Once I faced similar situation, the only difference was I was with family at 1:00 AM at night and there there was no one in the OYO hotel to attend or guide me to the room. No idea of reception, total silent. From that day onwards, I took the pledge, I will never book OYO.” While another person added, “This is common with Oyo… Once I booked a hotel and when I reached the location and they said hotel was closed month ago.”