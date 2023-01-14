Man dragged on car’s bonnet in Delhi for half-a-kilometre

A man was dragged on a car's bonnet in the west Delhi area, the police said on Saturday, adding that they suspect it to be a road rage incident but police teams are probing the incident from all angles.

Nation
By IANS 0
man dragged by car
Credit: IANS

New Delhi: A man was dragged on a car’s bonnet in the west Delhi area, the police said on Saturday, adding that they suspect it to be a road rage incident but police teams are probing the incident from all angles.

Police said that the accused driver has been identified and is being questioned.

Related News

Central Minister Nitin Gadkari gets death threats, security…

PM to flag off Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad

Youth commits suicide while on video call with girlfriend in…

10 pilgrims bound for Shirdi killed in accident, President,…

“A case under Section 279 (rash driving), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered,” said a senior police officer.

The video of the incident was also doing rounds on social media. In the video, a man is seen on the bonnet of a moving white Maruti Dzire car.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.