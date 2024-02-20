Man dies while undergoing ‘smile-enhancement’ surgery weeks before wedding in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man died while undergoing surgery to enhance his smile weeks before his wedding ceremony in Hyderabad.

The deceased, identified as Laxmi Narayana Vinjam died during the ‘smile designing’ procedure at the FMS International Dental Clinic in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills on February 16.

Following the demise, Laxmi Narayana’s father has alleged that he died of anesthesia overdose. He said that Vinjam fainted while undergoing surgery. Following this, the staffs of the clinic called him and asked him to come to the clinic. They immediately rushed Laxmi Narayana Vinjam to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, however, he was declared brought dead there.

While speaking to NDTV, K Venkateshwar Reddy, Station House Officer, Jubilee Hills said that Laxmi Narayana had come to the clinic at around 2.30 pm on February 16.

“At around 4.30 pm, he was taken into the operation theatre and the procedure went on for almost two hours. At around 7 pm, they had called his father and he was subsequently rushed to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, where he was declared dead on arrival,” Reddy told.

Laxmi Narayana’s father also informed that they had no idea about him undergoing the surgery. His body has been sent for autopsy.

A case has been filed against the clinic for negligence after his family filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the cops has initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.