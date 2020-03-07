parliament
Image Credit: IANS

Man carries bullet to Parliament gate

By IANS
0

New Delhi, March 7: A man carried .32 bore bullets with him to the Parliament on Thursday afternoon. The incident caused inconvenience on the spot, a source said on Friday.

Akhtar Khan (44) carried some cartridges of .32 bore pistol with him to the Parliament, where he came to meet an MP, the police said. The man, however, did it only by mistake.

As Khan was in hurry so he forgot to keep bullets at home, the police said, adding that after some interrogation the security agencies allowed him to go.

(IANS)

