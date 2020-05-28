Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion likely soon

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh council of ministers may be expanded soon. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the cabinet expansion would take place shortly. He did not specify the date though.

Chouhan has held parallels with BJP MP chief VD Sharma and party state organisation secretary Suhas Bhagat in the last two days here and forwarded the list of the probable to party’s central leadership. The central leadership would take the final call any moment, a BJP insider said. Chouhan might induct 22 to 24 ministers.

Two Congress rebels who had joined the BJP with Jyotiraditya Scindia have already joined the ministry. Another ten rebels out of 22, including four former MP ministers Prabhuram Choudhary, Imarti Devi, Mahendra Singh Sisodia and Pradyumna Singh Tomar are expected to get ministerial berths.

Other Congress turncoats, Bisahulal Singh, Aidal Singh Kansana, Hardeep Singh Dang, Rajyavardhan Singh and Ranveer Jatav, who helped BJP to wrest power from the Congress could also be considered for induction. To prevent a rebellion within the BJP former Ministers and BJP MLAs Gopal Bhargava, Bhupendra Singh, Yasodharaje Scindia are also expected to join the cabinet.

After 22 Congress rebel MLA resigned as legislators, the party was reduced to a minority. This forced Kamal Nath to resign as chief minister on March 20. Through the coronavirus outbreak Chouhan was sworn-in as MP chief minister on March 23.He expanded his cabinet on April 21 with five ministers including BJP former Ministers.