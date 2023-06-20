KISS students visit Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi

New Delhi: A group of students from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences visited the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi on Tuesday. They have gone Delhi to take part in the Cultural programme that is to be presented during the inaugural ceremony of the G20 Summit.

As per reports, Ganesh Hembram, the son-in-law of the President is an alumnus of KISS. After he came to know that a group of students from the institute has visited Delhi, he invited them as well as their teachers to pay a visit to the famous Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Accordingly, the students from KISS went around the President’s building. They will participate in the opening ceremony of the G-20 summit in Delhi. On this occasion, the students got an opportunity to visit Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The KISS students were delighted to meet President Draupadi Murmu and visit the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

