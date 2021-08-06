Khel ratna award renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Khel Ratna award will now be known as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, “respecting the sentiments of citizens across the country”.

“I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views”, said PM Modi

The now rechristened Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award comes with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. It was instituted in 1991–1992, the award was given for the performance by a sportsperson in a year.

The Khel Ratna award is the highest sporting honour in the nation, that is awarded annually by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

“Major Dhyan Chand was among India’s foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride for India. It is fitting that our nation’s highest sporting honour will be named after him,” he added in another tweet.