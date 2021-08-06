Khel ratna award renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

By KalingaTV Bureau
major dhyan chand khel ratna award
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Khel Ratna award will now be known as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, “respecting the sentiments of citizens across the country”.

“I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views”, said PM Modi

 

 

Related News

Required Steps Must Be Taken To Ramp Up Beds For Covid…

Khela Will End, Vikas Start: Modi tells Didi Mamta Banerjee

The now rechristened Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award comes with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. It was instituted in 1991–1992, the award was given for the performance by a sportsperson in a year.

The Khel Ratna award is the highest sporting honour in the nation, that is awarded annually by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

“Major Dhyan Chand was among India’s foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride for India. It is fitting that our nation’s highest sporting honour will be named after him,” he added in another tweet.

 

You might also like
Nation

Repo rate remains unchanged at 4%: RBI Governor

Sports

Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona, says club

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia moves to quarterfinal

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: India lose bronze medal match to Great Britain in Women’s…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.