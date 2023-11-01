Kerala serial blasts accused sent to 30-day judicial custody

Kochi: A court in Ernakulam of Kerala has sent Dominic Martin, the accused of the IED blasts at a Christian sect Jehovah’s witnesses gather in Kochi on October 29, to 30-day judicial custody. The incident occurred at a convention center in Kalamassery Ernakulam.

In an unusual move, Martin informed the court that he did not require legal representation and would represent himself. The court accepted his request considering the gravity of the charges against him and allowed the police to conduct a test identification parade in the coming days. The police may seek custody after the parade.

Before his court appearance, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the state police spent seven hours gathering evidence at Martin’s residence in Athani, Martin cooperated with police and confessed how he stored and constructed the IED bombs used in the October 29 incident.

Based on the information, the police recovered incriminating materials at Martin’s Athani residence, including batteries, electric wires, and bottles used for storing petrol.

Martin was earlier arrested and charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Explosive Substances Act. He had voluntarily surrendered at the Kodakara police station, providing crucial evidence of his involvement in the blasts.

The blasts resulted in three fatalities, including a 12-year-old girl, and left over 50 individuals injured. Three of the injured remain in critical condition, according to health officials.