New Delhi: Former Supreme Court judge Arun Kumar Mishra took over the charge as the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission.

Reportedly, Mishra took over as a SC judge in 2014 and retired on September 3 2020. He became the first non-CJI (Chief Justice of India) to take charge as the NHRC chief.

Owing to an amendment to the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 passed by the Parliament in 2019, this became possible where both a former CJI or an apex court judge was made eligible for this post.

He has also served as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta and the Rajasthan High Courts.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court is the parent High Court of Justice Mishra.

In 1989 and 1995, he was elected Member of State Bar Council of M.P. and Vice-Chairman of State Bar Council of M.P. from 1992 to 1995 following which he was a member of Academic Council of Government M.L.B. Arts and Commerce Autonomous College, Gwalior from 1996 to 1998.

Later he was the Chairman of Advocates Welfare Committee of Bar Council of India for M.P. from 1996 to 1999. He was elected Vice-Chairman of Bar Council of India in 1997-1998 and Chairman of the Bar Council from 1998 to 1999.