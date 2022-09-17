Jaishankar to visit US from Sep 18 to 28 for UNGA, bilateral meets

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar will be visiting the US from September 18 to 28, during which he will be participating in the 77th UN General Assembly session.

During his visit to New York from September 18 to 24, he will be leading the Indian delegation for the High Level Week at the UNGA session, with the theme “A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges”, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

In keeping with India’s strong commitment to reformed multilateralism, he will also host a Ministerial meeting of the G4 (India, Brazil, Japan, Germany) as well as participating at the High Level Meeting of the L.69 Group on “Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council”, it said.

The L.69 Group consists of developing countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean and Small Island Developing States, focused on reforms of the UN Security Council.

(IANS)