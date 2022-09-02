ins vikrant commissioning
Image Credit: IANS

INS Vikrant, First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Commissioned By PM Modi

Kochi: India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier has been commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today morning. The inauguration took place in Cochin Shipyard Limited at Kochi. PM also unveiled new Naval Ensign.

INS Vikrant is the largest warship in the maritime history of India. This aircraft carrier has been built at a cost of Rs. 20,000 crore.

After commissioning of INS Vikrant, India may get listed among the nations that can manufacture warships.

Work on the ship’s design began in 1999, and the keel was laid in February 2009. The carrier was floated out of its dry dock on December 29, 2011, and was launched on August 12, 2013.

The length of the ship is 262 m, while its width is 62 m. It has a depth of 25.6 m.

This warship has a capacity to accommodate 1600 crew members. It can carry 30 aircrafts on board, including MiG-29K fighter jets and choppers. It has 2200 rooms in total.

