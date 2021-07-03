Indian Railways Opens First Movable Freshwater Tunnel Aquarium at Bengaluru Railway Station

Bangalore: India got its first movable freshwater tunnel aquarium in Bengaluru’s Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station, also known as Bengaluru City railway station.

The unique aquatic park has been developed by the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC) in collaboration with HNi Aquatic Kingdom. The concept of the project is based on the Amazon river.

The aquarium is home to various oceanic animals such as alligator gar ranging, stingrays, sharks, lobsters, and shrimps. It is decorated with natural rocks and combination of driftwood, artificial coral rocks.

The project has been built at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore with the aim of enhancing the passenger experience at the station. It is also aimed at improving revenue earning.

The passengers can enjoy the exotic views of rare fish species and marine plants with an entry fee of just Rs 25. The station also has a 3D selfie area for the passengers. It is 20 feet glass periphery added with some attractive features of this facility.

The aquatic park will follow the covid-19 protocols and 25 visitors can visit the aquarium at a time, said S K Lohia, MD&CEO of IRSDC on Thursday.

He further added, ” This aquatic park will attract passengers and visitors and it will not only be an enjoyable experience but also educate by the experience a life-size kingdom of fishes.”