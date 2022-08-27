India reports 9,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, 41 deaths

In the last 24 hours, India reported 9,520 fresh Covid cases and 41 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, India reported 9,520 fresh Covid cases and 41 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The overall nationwide death toll now stands at 5,27,597.

The active caseload has dipped to 87,311, accounting for 0.20 percent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 12,875 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,37,83,788. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.62 percent.

While the daily positivity rate rose to 2.50 percent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.80 percent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,81,205 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.47 crores.

As of Saturday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 211.39 crores, achieved via 2,81,63,153 sessions.

Over 4.02 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of the vaccination drive for this age bracket.

