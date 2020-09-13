New Delhi: India’s tally crossed 47 lakh mark with a spike of 94,372 new COVID-19 cases and 1,114 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The death toll has climbed to 78,586 in the country with 1,114 more fatalities in a single day, said the health ministry.

Out of the total tally 9,73,175 were active COVID-19 cases in the country while 37,02,596 patients have been successfully treated in India.

India stands as the the second worst-hit country by the coronavirus worldwide while the United States stands at the top.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state by the coronavirus outbreak in the country with the COVID-19 tally crossing over 10 lakh followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi.