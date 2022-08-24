India reports 10,649 new Covid-19 infections, Active Cases Stand At 96,442

New-Delhi: India on Wednesday recorded 10,649 new fresh Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry.

The total recovery rate reached at 98.59 percent and total recoveries stand at 4,37, 44,301.

The total active cases of Covid-19 in India decreased to 96,442, the health ministry data informed.

The death toll in the country is now at 5,27,452. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.62% and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.32%.