India registers 59 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

As many as 59 people have tested positive for Covid in the country during the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Saturday

By Abhilasha 0
New covid cases
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

New Delhi: As many as 59 people have tested positive for Covid in the country during the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The total caseload rose to 4,49,97,642 with addition of the fresh cases, as per the latest update by the Ministry.

According to the Health Ministry, 64 people have recuperated from the disease, taking the total tally to 4,44,65,138.

The death toll rose to 5,32,025 as one more succumbed to the virus. Active cases stands at 479.

Over 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

You might also like

Chandrababu Naidu is prime accused in skill development scam: Andhra CID

Bharat displayed in front of PM Modi during his address at G20 summit

G20 Summit: African Union now becomes permanent member,announces PM Modi

My arrest is ‘undemocratic, unconstitutional’, says Chandrababu Naidu

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans