India registers 59 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi: As many as 59 people have tested positive for Covid in the country during the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The total caseload rose to 4,49,97,642 with addition of the fresh cases, as per the latest update by the Ministry.

According to the Health Ministry, 64 people have recuperated from the disease, taking the total tally to 4,44,65,138.

The death toll rose to 5,32,025 as one more succumbed to the virus. Active cases stands at 479.

Over 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.