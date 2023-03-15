IMD predicts heavy rainfall in next 48 hours in northeastern states

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, among other parts of the Northeast, for March 15–17. The weather department has predicted rain and thunderstorms over these northeastern states.

A cyclonic circulation over South Assam and its neighborhood is likely to produce isolated to scattered light rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and winds gusting to 30–40 kmph over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and northeast India on March 15.

The maximum temperature in Guhati-Dispur is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 18 degrees Celsius.

The temperature is expected to decrease by 1-2 degrees in the next few days.