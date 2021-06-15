The intelligence agencies arrested a youth of Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan on charges of spying for Pakistan from Chandan village and sharing important information about the Indian army.

According to information, the Indian army is testing all the important weapons and ammunition from the firing range of IAF which is situated at Chandan village in Rajasthan. Apart from this, nuclear tests also are being done around this range.

However, it is being told that a youth living in the same village was on the target of ATS for several days, who was caught late on Monday on the basis of call records.

The young man belongs to an influential political family of the village. However, the accused had deleted every call from Pakistan before he was caught. In such a situation, it is not known what information he sent to the ISI. Intelligence agencies are trying to recover the data of his mobile.

It is to be noted here that the sleeper cell of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI is targeting such youths and make a prey of honey trap. Actually, women agents of ISI make frequent phone calls to such people and entangle them in the web of their beauty and gradually collect vital information of different government organizations including the Army.

