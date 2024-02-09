Govt to bring motion on Ram Temple in LS, RS tomorrow

New Delhi: The Central Government will bring a motion of Ram Temple in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha tomorrow. ANI reported this in an X post on Friday quoting Top Sources.

Reportedly, the Government will bring the motion on Ram Temple in both Houses tomorrow.

In Lok Sabha, the Motion will be brought under Rule 193 and will be moved by BJP MPs Satya Pal Singh, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Santosh Pande.

In Rajya Sabha, the Motion will be brought under Rule 176 and will be moved by BJP MPs K. Laxman, Sudhanshu Trivedi and Rakesh Sinha: Top Sources

In Lok Sabha, under rule 193, BJP MPs Satya Pal Singh and Shrikant Shinde to raise a discussion on the construction of Ram Temple and Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla.