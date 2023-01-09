Government declares Joshimath town as a disaster prone area

Uttarakhand Government has declared Joshimath as a disaster prone area. Two teams from the Central government have been sent to the town.

Nation
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
joshimath declared disaster prone
Image credits: IANS

Uttarakhand Government has declared Joshimath as a disaster prone area. Two teams from the Central government have been sent to the town for inspection and other purposes. One of the teams includes members of Jal Shakti ministry.

Construction activities in the nearby area have been banned. Kits containing dry ration are being distributed to the affected people and families.

Back on Sunday, the Government declared some areas of Joshimath as a disaster-affected area, based on the recommendations of the experts who had been surveying the houses in the holy city to identify the causes of the landslides. The decision was taken late on Sunday evening.

Dr Ranjit Sinha,Disaster Management Secretary said that Pipalkoti, Gauchar, Koti Colony, among other places have been selected for the rehabilitation of the affected. The affected colonies have been evacuated. The Army had instructed the jawans, living in rented accommodations to vacate the premises, and they have been shifted to safer places.

After the series of landslides and cracks in houses intensified in Joshimath, a team of experts and scientists, led by Sinha was constituted by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Related News

Uttarakhand: PMO to hold review meeting over Joshimath

Cracks develop in over 500 houses in Uttarakhand’s…

Uttarakhand Set To Implement Uniform Civil Code In Next 2…

Uttarakhand Fire: 4 People And 7 Animals Dead, CM Calls For…

The team interacted with the locals, inspected the sites from Thursday, and submitted its report to the government after returning on Saturday evening.

Sinha said that several precautionary steps had been taken on the basis of the report.

(With inputs from IANS)

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.