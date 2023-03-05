Girl tests HIV positive after doctor uses same syringe for several patients in UP

Uttar Pradesh: A girl tested positive for HIV after a doctor used the same syringe on several patients in Uttar Pradesh. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak demanded an explanation from the principal of Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi Government Medical College in Etah on Saturday.

The girl’s parents complained to District Magistrate Ankit Kumar Agarwal on Saturday that multiple children were given injections from the same syringe.

Relatives of the girl, who was admitted to the hospital on February 20, asserted that when the child was discovered to be HIV-positive, staff members allegedly drove her out of the facility in the middle of the night.

When asked about the alleged incident, the district magistrate who ordered an investigation stated that the chief medical officer (CMO) was given charge of the investigation after receiving the complaint.

Etah CMO Umesh Kumar Tripathi said he has come to know about the alleged incident and the district magistrate has ordered an inquiry into it. The report will be sent to the district magistrate after the probe gets over, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, in a tweet, said, “Taking immediate cognisance of the incident related to the doctor injecting several patients with the same syringe in the medical college, Etah, and getting the test report of a child as HIV positive, an explanation has been sought from the principal of the medical college.”

मेडिकल कॉलेज,एटा में चिकित्सक द्वारा एक ही सिरिंज से कई मरीजों को इंजेक्शन लगाए जाने एवं एक बच्चे की जाँच रिपोर्ट एचआईवी पॉजिटिव मिलने संबंधी प्रकरण का तत्काल संज्ञान लेते हुए मेरे द्वारा प्रधानाचार्य,स्वशासी राजकीय मेडिकल कॉलेज एटा से उक्त संबंध में स्पष्टीकरण मांगा गया है

(1/2) — Brajesh Pathak (@brajeshpathakup) March 4, 2023

“If any doctor is found guilty, strict action will be taken against him,” he said.