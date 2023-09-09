G20 Unites in Firm Condemnation of Terrorism “In All Its Forms and Manifestations”

New Delhi: The G20 leaders, convened under India’s presidency, have issued a resounding condemnation of terrorism in all its manifestations, emphasizing the critical need for enhanced international cooperation to combat terrorism effectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the G20 Leaders’ Summit Declaration at its second session.

The declaration unequivocally states that all acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, irrespective of their motivation, timing, location, or perpetrators. The leaders of the world’s most influential economies have expressed their commitment to support the increasing resource requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and regional bodies following the unanimous declaration.

The G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration articulates, “We condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including those on the basis of xenophobia, racism, and other forms of intolerance, or in the name of religion or belief, recognizing the commitment of all religions to peace. It constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.”

Notably, the G20 leaders strongly denounced all terrorist acts against critical infrastructure, including critical energy facilities, and other vulnerable targets.

The declaration emphasizes that effective counterterrorism measures, support for terrorism victims, and the protection of human rights are not contradictory goals but rather complementary and mutually reinforcing. It underscores the significance of a holistic approach based on international law to effectively counter terrorism.

The G20 leaders have called for strengthened international cooperation to deny terrorist groups safe havens, freedom of operations, movement, and recruitment, in addition to cutting off their financial, material, and political support.

The declaration also expressed concern about the illicit trafficking and diversion of small arms and light weapons, highlighting the critical role of international cooperation, including export and import controls, and tracing, in combating these issues.

Addressing a press briefing on the G20 Summit outcomes, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized that countering terrorism and money laundering were key subjects of discussion among G20 leaders.

The leaders reiterated their commitment to supporting the resource needs of the FATF and FATF-style regional bodies, encouraging others to do the same, especially for the next round of mutual evaluations. They emphasized the importance of implementing FATF Standards on the transparency of beneficial ownership of legal entities and arrangements to prevent criminals from concealing and laundering their illicit gains globally.

The G20 member states also emphasized the necessity of countries developing and implementing effective regulatory and supervisory frameworks to mitigate risks associated with virtual assets, in alignment with FATF Standards. These measures are particularly aimed at addressing terrorism financing, money laundering, and proliferation financing risks.

The G20 leaders voiced their support for the FATF’s initiatives, including the acceleration of global implementation of its standards, including the ‘travel rule,’ as well as its work on emerging technologies and innovations, such as decentralized finance (DeFi) arrangements and peer-to-peer transactions.

The G20’s united stance against terrorism underscores the global commitment to combat this menace and ensure the safety and security of nations worldwide.