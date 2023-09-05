G20 Summit: AI-generated avatar to welcome world leaders at ‘Mother of Democracy’ exhibit

The G20 Summit will begin in New Delhi starting September 9, 2023. The Indian Government has made extensive arrangement to showcase the wonders of India to the world leaders at the summit. The govt also plans to showcase the advancement of technology in the country. An AI-generated avatar will reportedly welcome the delegates at the G20 Summit at the ‘Mother of Democracy’ exhibition, which will be held at Bharat Mandapam.

As per reports, the Heads of State and other high-ranking officials will be welcomed by an artificial intelligence-created ‘avatar’. The AI avatar will provide them a concise overview of the exhibition.

The ‘Mother of Democracy’ exhibition will display the democratic traditions of India from the “Vedic period to the modern era”. The report added that the textual content, along with its audio is presented in 16 global languages, which includes English, French Mandarin, Italian, Korean and Japanese.

The history of the democratic ethos of India will be “summed up and retold through 26 interactive screens” arranged in multiple kiosks, sources said.

The exhibition will also showcase a replica sculpture of the Harappan girl that will be placed on a rotating elevated podium. It will be standing in the centre of the hall in the exhibition area.

Sources said that the actual height of the sculpture is said to be around 10.5 cm but the replica was created 5 feet height and 120 kg weight in bronze.

The election traditions of India will be showcased right to the modern era when after Independence, the first general elections were held in 1951-52 down to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the sources said.