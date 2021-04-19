Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted At Delhi’s AIIMS

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

According to sources, the veteran Congress leader has been admitted to the Trauma Centre of Delhi’s AIIMS at around 5 pm.

Minutes after news of his admission broke, wishes began pouring in. Below are few tweets.

“Dear Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, Wishing you a speedy recovery. India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a tweet, said: “Just got the news that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji has tested positive for COVID. Sir, our thoughts and prayers for a speedy and full recovery.”

“My prayers are with Manmohan Singh ji and his family today, and my deepest respect. May he fight this scourge with all his might and get well soon,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted.

The doctors are monitoring his condition. Further details to follow.