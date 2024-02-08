PM Modi praises former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Former PM Manmohan Singh reportedly announced retirement as a Member of Parliament on Thursday. It is to be noted that today PM Modi had praised his predecessor Mr Singh.

Praising Singh, PM said how the former PM had come to cast his vote on wheelchair for a key legislation. PM Modi also recalled Singh’s contribution to the parliament.The way he has guided the house as well as the country speaks of his immense contribution, PM Modi said.

PM Modi referred to Dr Singh as an Inspiration for law makers.