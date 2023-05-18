First-time flyer smokes bidi onboard Air flight, arrested

In a rare incident, a man has been arrested in Bengaluru for risking the lives of fellow passengers by smoking bidi on an Air flight. Reportedly, the man from Rajasthan was flying on an Akasa Air flight.

As per reports, A 56-year-old man, identified as M Praveen Kumar, was arrested upon landing at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Tuesday afternoon. This was on the basis of a complaint lodged for risking the lives of fellow passengers.

Reportedly, the man was seen smoking bidi in the lavatory while the Air flight was mid-air. Later, as the flight landed in KIA, a complaint was lodged in his name and the man, a labourer, was arrested. He was later sent to Bengaluru Central Jail.

The flight was on its way to Bengaluru from Ahmedabad.

Reportedly the man informed Police that he was unaware of the aviation rules and thought it would be similar to smoking in a train washroom, which he admitted to doing on a regular basis.