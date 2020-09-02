arrest in sushant singh death case
First Arrest In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, Details Inside

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a major development in the much controversial drug angle in the Sushant Sinigh Rajput death case two persons have been arrested today.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested one Abdul Basit Parihar from Bandra, Mumbai. He had connection with Samuel Miranda (Rhea Chakraborty’s associate).

The Narcotics Control Bureau officials on Tuesday conducted multiple raids based on information related to drug supplying and arrested Abdul Basit Parihar an alleged drug peddler.

Miranda has been accused of procuring drugs on the instructions of Showik Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty’s brother) informed the NCB.

The NCB sleuths have also detained two more alleged drug suppliers and brought them to its Mumbai office for questioning.

 

