Fire breaks out at Eden Gardens’ in Kolkata

Kolkata: Fire broke out in the dressing room of Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The fire mishap happened during late night hours on Wednesday. The rooms were under renovation for the upcoming World Cup 2023.

The people working at the site were the first ones to notice the fire. The situation was brought under control soon after the fire department arrived.

As soon as the fire was noticed, the working staff informed the fire department. Two fire engines arrived almost immediately and brought the situation under control with one hour.

Reportedly, the fire broke out in the false ceiling of one of the dressing rooms where the players’ equipment was kept. The personal belongings of the players were destroyed in the fire. No casualties were reported.

The fire mishap has questioned the infrastructural condition of the Eden Gardens’ with World Cup 2023 less than two months away. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Firefighting was taken seriously when the renovation of Eden gardens’ were being considered. The inspection team comprising of the ICC team and the board member have been informed about the measures needed to be taken in case of a fie breakout.

While the ICC representatives had initially expressed their satisfaction with the progress of the renovation work, the recent setback is likely to signal new problems.

Debabrata Das, Joint Secretary, was seen rushing to the venue after getting the news of the fire break out at Eden Gardens. He said that a detailed investigation will be done to check if there was any negligence by anybody.