Fake Indian currency notes worth Rs. 2.16 lakh seized in Assam, 2 arrested

Assam: In a major haul by Guwahati City Police, fake currency notes in Assam has been seized worth more than two lakh rupees.

According to reports, the Guwahati City Police seized a large quantity of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and apprehended one person, said reports on Wednesday.

Reports say that the incident has been reported from Jalukbari near Bhupen Hazarika Samadjhi Sthal in Guwahati police limits in Assam.

Raids were conducted late last night that is on Tuesday and one FICN Printing Machine and FICN of 2,16,500 (433 fake notes of Rs 500 denomination) were recovered.

It is worth mentioning that, “necessary legal steps have been initiated”, said Diganta Borah, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter. A detailed investigation is underway in this matter said latest reports.