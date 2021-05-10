New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP MLA from Raigaon, Jugal Kishore Bagri died due to covid-19 at the age of 78 on Monday.

According to the reports, he was undergoing treatment at Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal after he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Former Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP MLA from Raigaon, Jugal Kishore Bagri dies of COVID-19 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

Bagri served as minister in the Uma Bharti cabinet.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state Congress president Kamal Nath and Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam expressed deep condolence over the sad and untimely demise of the former minister.