Ex-Madhya Pradesh Minister Jugal Kishore Bagri Dies Of Covid-19

By WCE 9
jugal kishore bagri
Pic Credit:IANS

New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP MLA from Raigaon, Jugal Kishore Bagri died due to covid-19 at the age of 78 on Monday.

According to the reports, he was undergoing treatment at Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal after he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Bagri served as minister in the Uma Bharti cabinet.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state Congress president Kamal Nath and Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam expressed deep condolence over the sad and untimely demise of the former minister.

You might also like
Nation

45 decomposed bodies found in Ganga in Bihar’s Buxar

Nation

Google raises Rs 33 cr in internal donations for Covid-hit India

Nation

Bharat Biotech Begins Supply Of Covaxin To 14 States

Nation

Mamata Banerjee’s-led TMC government 43 MLA Takes Oath

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.