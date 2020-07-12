Bhubaneswar/Cuddalore: A duplicate branch of State Bank of India (SBI), was identified and closed down by the police yesterday and three people were arrested in the case.

The Tamil Nadu police has busted a duplicate branch of State Bank of India, running for the past three months. Three of the con-men were arrested.

Officials of SBI found out and filed a complaint. Among the three people arrested in this matter was a son of a former SBI employee. This man was well-versed with operations of the bank. The fake SBI branch was opened at Panruti in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

State Bank officials were made aware of another branch in the city after which they lodged a complaint with the local police authorities.

The police has successfully arrested three persons who have been identified as Kamal Babu (19), A Kumar (42), and M Manickam (52). Kamal Babu is the son of a former SBI Bank employee and his mother retired from a bank 2 years ago.

The three accused have been booked under sections 473, 469, 484, and 109 of the Indian Penal Code, according to local media reports.

Officials from the original SBI branch in Panruti, upon visiting the fake branch found that the infrastructure was exactly similar to that of official branches of the bank.

Police officials have however informed that Kamal Babu had procured lockers, technological hardware and other documents for the duplicate bank.