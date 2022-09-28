Doctors transport live heart via Hyderabad Metro’s green corridor at 2 AM, reach destination in 25 minutes

A panel of doctors transported a live heart via Hyderabad Metro’s green corridor at around 2 AM and reached the destination in just 25 minutes to save a life on Monday.

A team of doctors and medical staff from Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar transported the live heart in a special train from Nagole Metro Station to Jubilee Hills Check Post Metro Station where the ambulance of Apollo Hospital was waiting to receive the live organ.

The distance between the Kamineni Hospital and Appolo Hospitals is about 32 kilometres and it takes close to 45 minutes if travelled by road. However, it took only 25 minutes to reach the beating heart as the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) had created the green corridor and facilitated the transportation of the live heart. The entire mission was entrusted to officials on Corridor 3 (Blue Line between Nagole and Raidurg), said a media report.

“The Hyderabad Metro Rail is committed to serving its passengers and is always ready to go the extra mile if help is needed. This We have activated a Green Channel in the quickest possible time to transport a harvested heart to save a precious life. My sincere gratitude goes out to every doctor and member of the HMR staff who ensured this safe and seamless transport of the live organ,” the thetatvaindia quoted KVB Reddy, MD and CEO, L&TMRHL, as saying.

This is the second time that the Hyderabad Metro Rail has made special arrangements for the transportation of a donor’s heart. Earlier, it had taken all the necessary steps after receiving an SOS call from the Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills for the transport of a live donor heart in February, 2021.

