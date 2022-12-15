Depression likely to intensify over Arabian Sea within next few days

Delhi: Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 09 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 11:30 PM of yesterday, the 14th December 2022 about 530 km northwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep), about 580 km west-southwest of Panjim (Goa) and 1610 km east-southeast of Salalah (Oman).

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards over Eastcentral Arabian Sea away from Indian coast and intensify further into a deep depression by morning of today, the 15th December 2022.

The Low Pressure Area over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining areas of East Equatorial Indian Ocean and South Andaman Sea persists. It is likely to move gradually westwards and become Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean by 15th December. Thereafter, it would continue to move westwards and maintain its intensity over South Bay of Bengal till morning of 17th December 2022